Bill Hibdon of Camas Valley waves from behind the wheel of his 1951 Ford as he pulls into Umpqa Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Roseburg on Thursday as part of a Graffiti Week classic car tour of retirement and rest homes.
Bob Hardin of Roseburg and nurse Jessica Bailon view the classic cars on display at Umpqa Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Roseburg on Thursday as part of a Graffiti Week classic car tour of retirement and rest homes.
Patrick Treece of Roseburg arrives at Umpqua Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Roseburg on Thursday in his 1927 Ford Model T as part of a Graffiti Week classic car tour of retirement and rest homes.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Eric Gustafson stands next to his 1930 Ford Model A. Gustafson won the People’s Choice award at Linus Oakes Retirement Village for his classic gray-on-gray Ford.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Rhoda Verkuyl of Roseburg and social worker Courtney Graziano view the classic cars on display at Umpqua Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Roseburg.
Decorations were hung and the staff was dressed like a snapshot from a sock hop in 1956 as the Linus Oaks Retirement Village served root beer floats and listened to ‘50s music as they eagerly awaited this year’s Graffiti Tour.
With a slight breeze coming in from the west rustled leaves and tossed hair, and the sun shone brightly against a field of blue, the Graffiti Weekend Retirement and Rest Home Tour participants of Group Orange drove cars buffed to shine and sparkle on a perfect July day in Southern Oregon.
“This is my first month as the Director of Activities for Linus,” said June Humphries. “All the people from Stray Angles have been really great, I think this is all just wonderful.”
Stray Angels hosts the Retirement and Rest Home Tour during Graffiti Weekend.
“This is so good for the people. They wait all year for this event, it is everyone’s favorite time of year,” said Sandy Averett, a resident of Linus Oakes Village. “I had a boyfriend back in high school with a ’57 Chevy, that is my favorite car.”
After votes were cast and ballots were counted, Eric Gustafson and his gray-on-gray 1930 Ford Model A won the placard for the Linus Oakes Village People’s Choice award.
Gordon Boyd, Stray Angel volunteer, and organizer for the Retirement and Rest Home Tour drove a blue ’39 Ford in the event which brings Graffiti Weekend festivities to people who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity.
“This tour has been going on for over 17 years,” said Boyd. “We just try to keep making Graffiti better and better every year.”
The annual tour of the local area rest homes and assisted living facilities brings the past to life for the aged in our community.
“I do this every year,” said tour participant Patrick Treece in his ’27 Ford Model T. “I like the reactions of the people in the homes; their reactions to the cars.
That sentiment was shared by many cruisers.
“This is my third year since I got the car,” said George Weekly, driver of a ’47 Ford and active cruiser. “I do Cruise the Coos and Hot August Nights in Reno, but Graffiti really kicks the summer off.”
Gary Horton, driver of a ‘72 Dodge Charger, said. “I come for the whole weekend, but I really like seeing the people and watching them look at the cars. I like to see the smiles we bring.”
