Several recent maintenance updates have refreshed Roseburg Public Library.
The building’s boiler was replaced in mid-January. I appreciate everyone’s understanding that the library had to close for several days. The indoor temperature dropped to the low 40s that week and I was glad to work from my heated home.
The work was completed on schedule and we have a new piece of equipment that will last for years to come.
Thanks to the Friends of the Roseburg Public Library, the library installed a new copier/printer for the public in late January. The state-of-the-art machine produces copies in black and white as well as color. The cost is 25 cents for each black and white page and 50 cents per color page.
The machine also scans documents and patrons should bring their own flash drive. They then can log into a public computer and email the scanned item. Staff is available to provide assistance.
Finally, the two sets of automatic sliding glass doors at the building’s entrance were replaced last week. The previous doors were long past their lifecycle, which created significant issues when repairs were necessary.
I look forward to these new doors quietly opening and closing for many years.
I have my eye on the library’s next major project, which would transform the Ford Room, the building’s largest community room, into an ultramodern meeting space.
Currently, the Ford Room — which has a capacity of 104 people — offers a wireless, ceiling-mounted projector and wireless sound system with a microphone. For hybrid in-person/remote Library Commission meetings, we set up an Owl meeting camera for videoconferencing and livestreaming.
My vision replaces some of that technology with a professional audio/visual production system that supports an online meeting platform such as Zoom with an in-person audience and that event would be livestreamed on a platform such as Facebook Live. Staff would have more control over the system for a more polished product.
Ultimately, I foresee a handful of folks being trained to operate the equipment and we would work with community groups interested in using the technology.
I have been talking about this project for more than a year and it remains conceptual. However, my goal this year is to secure grant funding that would pay for an expert to develop specifications for the production system, which would be used to solicit proposals from vendors.
In other words, stay tuned. There is more to come from your Roseburg Public Library.
10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21: Grab-and-go craft kits while supplies last 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22: Storytime with Aurora 4-4:45 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22: Club de Idioma Español | Spanish Club 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23: Silent Book Group
