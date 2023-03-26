Burn permits available April 15-May 15 Sanne Godfrey The News-Review Sanne Godfrey Managing Editor Author twitter Author email Mar 26, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROSEBURG — The City of Roseburg Fire Department will have residential burn permits available from April 15 until May 15.Permits are $75 and are good for seven days to burn yard waste. Fires must be monitored by an adult and extinguished by the time it gets dark. Tools to control the fire must be kept on site.Burn barrels are not allowed in city limits. Residents are encouraged to find alternatives, such as chipping, composting, mulching or utilizing the Douglas County landfill.To request a permit call 541-492-6770 between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.More information: cityofroseburg.org/departments/fire. Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sanne Godfrey Managing Editor Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209. Author twitter Author email Follow Sanne Godfrey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Missing child may be headed to Northern California Peterbilt opens parts, service dealership in Roseburg Our People: Retired business owners pass company on to a new generation Umpqua Athletics aims for second national championship Glide school board hears community response, readies for superintendent candidates Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Boston 137, San Antonio 93 Boston 137, San Antonio 93 Boston 4, Carolina 3 Boston 4, Carolina 3 NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Results
