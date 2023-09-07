The slogan “No Mud, No Glory,” is about to be tested in Camas Valley on Friday and Saturday for the second time this year.
Camas Valley Fun Days, held at 1086 Main Camas Road in Camas Valley, is returning for the September events. This will be the event’s 18th year, after it started in 2008 as an annual fundraiser for the Camas Valley Rural Fire District. Construction of the fire department building has been ongoing since 2000, and the money from the event will go towards funding the construction and for getting and maintaining equipment for fighting fires.
The fun days event occurs twice a year. The first one was the third weekend of July, and the September event is hosted the closest weekend to Sept. 11. There will be a tribute honoring those from 9/11 on Saturday.
About eight or nine vendors will be around, providing food, drinks or t-shirts for those who want.
This weekend, a fundraiser will also be open at the gate for one of the drivers, who was burned while inside his buggy on the arm and hand. This money will go towards his hospital stay and supporting his wife and children during this time.
Friday holds the barrel races at 8 p.m., with the flat track races at 9 p.m.
On Saturday, the kids flat track is at 9 a.m., with the kids ATV drag after at 10 a.m. The mud bog begins at noon, with the mud drags at 3:30 p.m. and the night obstacle course wrapping up the night begins at 6:40 p.m.
Admission is $10 at the gate. Prices to enter the activities vary. Camping on the grounds cost $35.
