For the second time in her young life, 9-year-old Tenley Cummings donated her long, blond hair to a program called Wigs for Kids, which donates wigs to children that have lost their hair.
Tenley, who lives in Camas Valley, got her long locks snipped off in 2018 for the same cause, in honor of her mother’s friend, Kendralinn Dunning, who had breast cancer and lost her hair.
Tenley had planned to do it again several months ago, but the coronavirus restrictions delayed the plans.
But Tuesday, Tenley and her mother, Stefanie Cummings were back at the hair salon to do it again and Tenley was anxious and ready to hop back in the chair to donate again.
“My hair was getting really long, so I just wanted to cut it and then I ended up donating it,” Tenley said. “It makes me feel good.”
She knew she would look a lot different but she likes the look.
“It was a very proud moment for a mom, it’s a selfless thing to do,” Stefanie Cummings said. “Dad’s very proud too.”
To apply for wigs from The Wigs for Kids organization, a child must be age 18 or under, and experiencing hair loss as a result of chemotherapy, radiation therapy, alopecia, trichotillomania, burns, or any other medical reasons.
A child has to be referred by a medical professional who signs and submits medical proof or prescription for the need of hairpiece.
Erin Sandberg, a hairstylist at the hair salon in the Chapman Center on Northwest Edenbower Boulevard in Roseburg, has been cutting Tenley’s and her mother’s hair for about five years. She was impressed with Tenley’s desire to help others.
“I think it’s very sweet of Tenley, most of the girls want long hair,” Sandberg said. “That is very selfless.”
Sandberg said the hair has to be at least 10 inches long and considered virgin, in other words, hair that has never been colored or chemically processed.
After the hair comes off, it’s bagged and shipped to the Wigs for Kids program.
“I have to get online and print out a form and fill it out, then you just ship it for $5 and that pays for the processing of the hair,” Stefanie Cumming said. “Then they (the kids) don’t get charged for it.”
Tenley plans to keep donating every couple of years and that’s about how long it takes her to grow the required 10 inches of hair.
Wigs for Kids is a nonprofit company in Westlake, Ohio, a cooperative effort among Certified Cosmetic Therapists throughout North America who share a goal to give kids that have lost their hair by whatever means, the opportunity to feel good and look like themselves again.
For information, visit www.wigsforkids.org.
