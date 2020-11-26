In a normal year, the Camas Valley community would be in the midst of organizing its long-standing holiday tradition known as the annual Camas Valley Appreciation Dinner. This year, that event has been replaced with a drive-thru style celebration called Sirens & Santa.
This new event will be held from 5-9 p.m, Dec. 5 at the new Camas Valley Fire Department building, 142 Burma Road.
“Sirens & Santa is a drive-thru event that is designed to carry over many of the same features as the Appreciation Dinner in order to keep the traditions alive, while also making our community’s health our priority,” organizer Amandah Norman said.
Drive-thru style events were popular during Halloween, a success that organizers hope to mimic with this free event. During the event, families will only get out of the vehicle to participate in a quick visit with Santa Claus, while getting their gifts and picture taken. Guests can take their own pictures or have a photographer take the pictures and send them electronically.
Norman said she hopes to have presents for every kid that attend, though that might be hard because it is impossible to guess how many might attend.
The event will also have raffle tickets for sale to win hand-made quilts as well as other prizes. All proceeds for the event benefit the Camas Valley Rural Fire Department.
“We all know this year has been a roller coaster and an unpredictable year. We know how important it is to keep traditions alive within communities and families; therefore, we feel it is important to do what we can for our local families to carry on Christmas season traditions,” Norman said. “This is the first event to take place at the new fire department building, so we feel it’s important for the community to see the progress that is being made with help from donations. Having events at the fire department could increase the chances of firemen/firewomen recruitment, which is always a plus.”
The event is relatively contactless. Masks are recommended — though not required — for both visitors and volunteers. Even Santa will be masked and gloved.
“We want the public to feel a sense of normalcy and a feeling of togetherness and community. Although many of our local residents will miss the appreciation dinner, we want them to have the opportunity to carry on with some of their annual traditions,” Norman said.
