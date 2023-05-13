The Bureau of Land Management is continuing extended camping dates for the 2023 season.
Susan Creek: April 14 to November 19
Eagleview Group: May 5 to October 22
Cavitt Creek: May 20 to November 19
Scaredman: May 20 to November 19
Tyee: Open year-round
Assistant Field Manager Cheyne Rossbach said campsites must be reserved in advance through recreation.gov.
Rossbach said Susan Creek and Tyee campgrounds allow for reservations up until the day of arrival. Eagleview Group and Tyee Pavilion require a one-day advance reservation booking. Cavitt Creek and Scaredman Campground require a five-day advance reservation booking.
Campers wishing to stay in one of these campgrounds or use the Tyee campground pavilion should log onto recreation.gov or call the reservation line at 877-444-6777. It is available every day from 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
Campsites cannot be reserved or paid for on site.
Rossbach said due to the 2020 Archie Creek Fire, the Lone Pine Group, Rock Creek and Millpond campgrounds will remain closed for camping this year. The BLM continues to work on hazard tree removal and repairs to infrastructure at these fire-impacted sites. Day use activity is permitted at these locations with no fees again this year.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
