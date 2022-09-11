Pekingese Hughie sits for a grooming from Randy Winters of Shelley, Idaho, during a show organized by the Umpqua Kennel Club on Saturday in Roseburg. The four day-event is held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
Judge Yvonne Savard, middle, judges a pair of Dalmatians during a show organized by the Umpqua Kennel Club on Saturday in Roseburg. The four day-event is held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
Dogs and their handlers prepare for a showing during an event organized by the Umpqua Kennel Club on Saturday in Roseburg. The four day-event is held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
As a group of eight Dalmatians show off their stuff for the judge in arena No. 4, a woman sits ringside seemingly holding the leash to her personal throw rug.
Within moments, the 4-year-old Hungarian Puli — named Jose — lifted his head slightly, then settled back into the cooling concrete floor of the Douglas Hall building during the sweltering third day of the Umpqua Kennel Club’s 65th dog show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
The four-day event kicked off at 8 a.m. Thursday in Garden Park and Douglas Hall, featuring 134 different American Kennel Club-certified breeds, with breed conformation shows all four days.
Organizers anticipated between 700-800 dogs per day to be shown, representing roughly 40 states as well as foreign countries.
As Jose and his handler, Taffy McFadden of Woodside, California, awaited their opportunity in the show arena, across Douglas Hall on the awards podium, Sia, a 2-year-old smooth fox terrier, posed for photos after claiming the blue ribbon for Best in Breed for the third consecutive day.
“She’s the No. 1 smooth fox terrier in the country,” handler Amy Rutherford of Sacramento, California, said.
The competition continues through Sunday, culminating with the Best in Show award.
Admission is free, however there is a $5 parking fee, a portion of which benefits the Friends of Umpqua Valley K9 Police Dog Program.
