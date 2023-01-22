CANYONVILLE — It was a winter wonderland at Canyonville Community Library on Saturday with crafts, hot chocolate, snowmen and stories.
Molly Young, 11, and her sister Talia Young, 9, were the first to knock on the library door just after 11 a.m. The sisters, who attend Canyonville School, walked to the library from their home and arrived with about 30 minutes to spare.
“A bunch of the classes in our school paper say ‘Winter Magic,’” Molly said. She decorated mittens with pom poms — pink on one side and purple on the other.
Christine Dewitt, of Canyonville, brought her two grandchildren to the library and said that granddaughter Khole was “very excited.”
Program Coordinator Linda Grace guided children in decorating the paper mittens with pom poms, stickers and markers.
“We try to theme our events,” Grace said. In addition to crafting mittens, the event included various books involving winter animals, snowflakes and snowmen with Grace reading “Mittens” to the children.
“It’s important for children to read,” Grace said. “It’s a lifelong skill.”
The library reopened last March as a volunteer-run nonprofit after having been closed for nearly two years. In November 2022, Grace became the first and only paid employee.
“We’re reopening consistency on events for children, just trying to introduce the love of reading to children and their families,” Grace said.
The library will celebrate literacy with a pirate-themed event in February and hold a Leprechaun Magic event in March.
“Hearing the laughter, seeing the smiles, the kids are having fun,” Grace said.
The hope is to send at least one library card home with families attending the event.
Nancy Lu is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at nlu@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.