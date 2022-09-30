That was the question Thursday morning in Douglas County Circuit court, when the court-appointed defense counsel declined to participate via telephone in a status check hearing for the 21-year-old Carleton, who is facing three charges of second-degree manslaughter as the result of a suspect drunk-driving crash which killed three people on Aug. 16 in Riddle.
Kiya Speckman, 16, Caleb Hodgson, 17, and Janeva Hodgson, 20, all died from injuries suffered as a result of the crash on Lower Cow Creek Road, while Carleton was airlifted to an out-of-area hospital due to the extent of his injuries.
Carleton appeared in person before Judge Steve Hoddle on Thursday morning, wearing a neck brace as well as a sling to support an injured right arm. He sat alone at the defense table — in front of the court’s bailiff — as the court attempted to reach appointed counsel, Angela Lee-Mandlin, via telephone for the hearing.
While Carleton told the court that he had spoken to Lee-Mandlin as recently as Tuesday, the attorney told the court that she did not believe she had been appointed as counsel, according to the court reporter.
After multiple efforts to reach Lee-Mandlin via telephone, Hoddle scheduled a follow-up hearing for 9 a.m. Friday in room 404 of the Douglas County Courthouse. Oregon Public Defense Services has now been tasked with assigning representation for Carleton. A follow-up hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.
During the hearing, Carleton glanced to his right to a group of three people seated together in the audience. Behind him, a group of 15 supporters of the crash victims took in the hearing, some patting each others’ shoulders, some wiping tears and two holding a smiling baby girl.
Many of those who gathered wore T-shirts in remembrance of the three lives lost.
Outside the courtroom, the group gathered around Douglas County Senior Deputy District Attorney Allison Eichmann, the lead prosecutor in the triple manslaughter case. Eichmann explained what to expect in the coming months during the legal process, as well as the difference in the burden of proof between first- and second-degree manslaughter.
Shirley Lanham, an aunt of the Hodgsons, pleaded for the prosecution to do everything within its power to get a conviction.
“Our hearts are bleeding right now,” Lanham said to Eichmann. “We’re all hurting.”
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.