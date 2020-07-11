WINSTON — Parking lots near Lookingglass Brewery filled with classic cars, rat rods, motorcycles, off-road vehicles and everything in.
Tyler Nelson was crowned “King of the Brewery” in 2019 and his red 1970 Ford Maverick was parked right in front of the door with the trophy next to it.
About two hours into the event there were 100 vehicles and organizer Brett Parrett said he was expecting that number to double by 5 p.m.
Parrett started organizing the event three years to go to raise money or local cancer programs through the nonprofit Cruise for Cancer.
Parrett lost both his parents to cancer, his mom in 2007 and his dad in 2015, and felt compelled to do something.
“What I saw them go through and I saw them losing what they worked for their whole lives,” Parrett said. “I just wanted to find ways to help the community”
Proceeds from the show will help two children attend Camp Millennium, a week-long camp for children dealing with cancer within their families, as well as help cancer patients struggling to make ends meet.
Last year, Cruise for Cancer raised $878 at the show and was hoping to top that number this year.
Sunny skies, good food, brews and entertainment brought a large crowd of spectators to the outdoor event.
ThunderS’Truck BBQ sold food, Lookingglass Brewery provided the beer and Hecktic Week, a country blues band, pitched in with the entertainment.
Once the parking lot at Lookingglass Brewery was filled, cars parked at the adjoining lots and across the street.
Parrett said all vehicles were invited to join in an informal cruise that evening through Winston and Roseburg.
Usually the event coincides with Graffiti Weekend, which was canceled this year to the COVID-19 and social gathering guidelines as a result of the pandemic.
