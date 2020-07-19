SUTHERLIN — Perhaps Squeakers the cat wanted pizza to go.
One thing sure, police said a woman’s blind cat is to blame for a crash that took out the front side of the Domino’s Pizza in Sutherlin on Friday night.
What began as a routine trip for food turned into a nightmare for Linda Hogan, of Oakland.
Hogan told Sutherlin police that she went to the Domino’s at 779 W. Central Ave., to pick up her food shortly after 10 p.m. While attempting to pull into the parking spot in front of the store, Hogan said her cat, Squeakers, got tangled up in her feet, hindering her from pressing the brakes.
Hogan’s 2003 Ford Explorer rolled through the front windows and into the store.
Police said the crash caused significant damage to the storefront. There was minimal damage to the vehicle.
Police said no one in the store or in the vehicle was injured and it appeared that Squeakers was also uninjured.
It was not clear if Squeakers the cat received a warning or citation from police.
