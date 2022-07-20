Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center Operations Director Courtney Davenport, middle, and Customer Communication Specialist Nicole Andreasen receive a donation of newspapers courtesy of The News-Review on Tuesday at the Roseburg pet adoption center.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center is currently suffering from a kitty sickness — a litter of kittens came in exhibiting illness, sending part of the center into isolation lockdown.
“Out of an abundance of caution we shut everything down,” said Courtney Davenport, operations director at Saving Grace. “To make sure that we thoroughly clean our building, to make sure that it doesn’t spread.”
A deep clean in the adoption center is treated similar to the process for human isolation, according to Davenport. Staff must wear a new gown, booties and gloves for each cage which is completely cleaned out twice a day.
“There is lots and lots of overtime and just long, long hours. Our team has just rallied greatly over this,” Davenport said.
In an effort to prevent any illness from spreading, Saving Grace is not currently accepting any new cats or adopting any of theirs out, although dog adoption remains open. The estimated date for things to get back on track is Aug. 2.
The litter of kittens who came in with an illness are in isolation and undergoing treatment. All other cats are being monitored. So far, everyone is doing well according to Davenport.
Resources are currently limited. With a sick or injured cat, Saving Grace staff urge people to call or text 541-733-6105 to come up with a plan together. With a stray, staff can come to the car to scan the cat for a chip, or have a brief vet check, but again, no new cats allowed inside.
“We’re just asking everybody to sit tight and bear with us,” Davenport said. “We’re a pretty small staff so we’re doing the best that we can.”
Saving Grace has reached out to the public to request donations of various items: Pedialyte for kitten dehydration, towels, blankets, newspapers for the bottoms of cages and more.
Having a lock on local newspaper supplies, The News-Review responded by delivering a carful of old newspapers this Tuesday afternoon.
“We saw the Facebook post that they’ve got a cat sickness of some sort out there. One of the items that they needed was recycled newspapers. And we happen to have those,” said Rachelle Carter, vice president/general manager at The News-Review. “I just told them, ‘You run out, you call us; we’ll bring you some more because we have them every day.’”
Saving Grace is accepting donations to be dropped off at the center. A current list of supplies needed can be found on their website.
Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review, she can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com.
