Flames are visible below a Del Taco sign during a fire early July 2 in Roseburg. Roseburg Fire Marshal Brian Jewell said due to the extent of the damage to the building and safety of investigators, the cause of the fire is classified as "undetermined."
The cause of a fire which destroyed the Roseburg Del Taco location on Northwest Stewart Parkway will be officially classified as "undetermined."
In a voicemail Friday, Roseburg Fire Marshal Brian Jewell said that due to the extent of the damage to the building at 2435 NW Stewart Parkway, investigators were only able to pin down a location where the fire ignited.
"We've determined the area of origin, that it is likely on the northeast side of the building," Jewell said.
Numerous firefighters were dispatched from Roseburg Fire Department and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 just before 1:30 a.m. July 2 for a commercial structure fire after several reports that smoke was coming from the restaurant.
Firefighters worked through the night to get the blaze under control, using two ladder trucks and multiple engines after considerable gray smoke was discovered coming from the roof.
A large section of Northwest Stewart Parkway was closed as firefighters completed the extensive overhaul.
"The cause is going to remain undetermined," Jewell said. "The site is just unsafe for us to enter and conduct a thorough fire investigation because of the roof collapse and the stability of the structure."
The restaurant opened in 2013 and Del Taco has said there are plans to rebuild on the same property. It was undetermined when demolition and new construction would begin.
