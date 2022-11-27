10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29: Grab-and-go craft kits (first come, first served while supplies last) 4-5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov 29: Girls Who Code for grades 3-6 (email
Take a break from the holiday hustle and bustle by participating in Roseburg Public Library’s Winter Reading Program.
The program begins Dec. 1 and continues through Dec. 31 and is open to all ages. A Roseburg Public Library card is not required to participate. Instructions and forms are located on the library’s website at roseburgpubliclibrary.org; click Winter Reading Program. They also are available at the library.
The youth program includes a reading log, and children and teens who read or are read to for seven hours during the month will receive a free new book.
Book reviews for youth are back by popular demand, and the display case in the lobby is full of prizes up for grabs, including a Potato Head, Lego kit, slime kit and more. The list of prizes is on the website.
Participants should complete a review for every book they read during the program. We encourage parents to help little ones fill out reviews, which can be a drawing or a couple of sentences about why you liked the book.
For each book review, readers should indicate which prize drawing you wish to enter. Winners will be drawn randomly from all submissions.
Grab-and-go craft kits will be available every Tuesday in December beginning at 10 a.m. They will be on a table near the main desk and available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Kits are seasonally themed and include a cinnamon stick reindeer and a snowman ornament. The kits vary in difficulty but generally are aimed toward ages 5-12.
In-person storytimes and special events for youth are scheduled throughout the month. Visit the library website’s Events Calendar or the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/roseburglibrary for details.
The adult program requires participants to fill out a reading log with prompts designed to help broaden your reading horizons. Examples include “A book with the word ‘cold’ in the title” and “A book based on a myth or fairy tale.”
Participants do not have to complete the entire log. Rather, every book logged corresponds to one entry into the drawing for $25 gift cards at eight Roseburg businesses. Winners will be drawn randomly from all submissions.
Friends Book Sale and Authors ShowcaseBook shoppers will have several opportunities to purchase materials at the library this week.
The Friends of the Roseburg Public Library Book Sale, which features gift-quality inventory, is set for 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2; and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, local writers will sell their publications at the library’s Authors Showcase. The library’s website includes bios of the authors scheduled to appear with photos and a list of the books they will stock.
In addition to the authors mentioned in this space last week, the following writers will attend:
- Jared Crouch writes children’s picture books.
- David L. Johnston writes about U.S. aviation history.
