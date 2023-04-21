In celebration of April 20, Cougar Cannabis hosted a party from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. that featured 15 different vendors that offered a wide spectrum of different products.
This is the eighth year the celebration took place. Owner Shellie Grammer said the turnout was far better than last year.
The event helps to promote the store and to promote the different brands she sells in the store.
“Statewide sales have been down. In town, business has been down too because we have a total of 10 other dispensaries here in Roseburg,” said Grammer. The event helps get people in the door.
Keef was a featured vendor selling a THC infused soda while the brand Wyld was selling THC and CBD infused gummies that promoted things like gut health and inflammation relief. From old to young, people of all kinds were in attendance asking about the benefits of one kind of product over the other.
According to the Associated Press, the origins of the April 20 as a weed holiday is rather murky, but the general consensus is that in 1971 a group of friends would gather at 4:20 p.m. at a statue on the San Rafael High School, California, campus to smoke a joint. They would also attempt to locate a marijuana patch that belonged to a friend’s brother.
A brother of one of the group members, who called themselves the Waldos, was a close friend of Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh. The Waldos began hanging out in the band’s circle and the slang spread, according to the Associated Press.
The Cougar Cannabis event included a raffle to win prizes and sales for 15 different vendors like Covert, High Tech and Boujee. A live radio broadcast by SAM 104.5 was held that afternoon to promote the event, play live music live on-air and challenged customers with music trivia.
