It’s something an annual tradition — the first baby born in the new year is showered with gifts, attention and well wishes from everybody in the community.
CHI Mercy Health in Roseburg had to wait over an entire day for her to arrive, but the baby finally came early on Monday morning — at 1:23 a.m., Etta Linné Martha Witt was born.
"It's very, very surreal," Kaeley Witt, Etta's new mom, said excitedly. "I joked about it happening with one of our employees, but I didn't think it would. Then they told me I was the first one."
Her parents, Kaeley Witt, 34 and Noah Witt, 33, have been through this before. This is their fifth child together, and second daughter. It may sound like a lot, but Kaeley and Noah are used to bigger families.
“I’m one of 11 and he’s one of 10,” said Kaeley Witt. “So we feel like we have a small, small-ish family, but it gets busy when you’re in the middle of it.”
Their oldest child is seven and their youngest is three — or, rather, was — now it’s Etta, who is just over a day old. The Witts both say that their children can’t wait to meet their new sister.
“They are so happy, they’re very excited,” Kaeley Witt said. “All of them really wanted to have a little sister, so they’re over the moon.”
The Witts, with three boys already, didn’t want to know the sex of their child until she was born — but made sure to let their children know to manage their expectations.
“We told them we’re all rooting for a girl, but we’re all going to be thankful if we have a boy. We’re going to love it just as much,” said Noah Witt. “And I asked each one, are you going to do that? ‘Yep, yep, yep, yep.’ We made sure their attitudes were good.”
The Witts were married in 2014, and own a franchise location of True North Restoration, a contracting company, in Roseburg. They say that Kaeley Witt had lost two pregnancies before Etta was born, but are thankful that their new child is strong and healthy. She’s big, too — weighing in at 9 pounds, 6 ounces, 21 inches long, and with a head 14 inches around.
“We’re just really, really thankful to the Lord for allowing us to carry the child all the way to term, and not just a baby that’s alive, but very healthy,” Kaeley Witt said. “She’s very strong and robust, and we’re just so blessed.”
The family said they received gift cards from the family birthplace staff at CHI Mercy Hospital as well as a package of clothes and blankets from mothers and daughters in the community.
“Since we felt very confident we’d be having a boy, we had very little girl clothing,” Kaeley Witt said. “We want to sincerely thank those sweet folks for those gifts.”
Other cities around Oregon saw babies arrive within minutes of the clock striking midnight Sunday — Bend’s first baby, according to KTVZ News, came at 3 a.m.; Medford’s, according to the Medford Mail Tribune, came at 12:56 a.m.; and KATU News in Portland reported that Clackamas’ first came at 12:23 a.m. San Antonio, Texas, may have seen the country's first baby of 2023, with the San Antonio Express-News reporting that a baby was born just two seconds after midnight.
Even though they were the first in Douglas County, the Witt family just missed out on having a new year’s baby by mere minutes. They don’t mind though — all they’re worried about is getting back home, going on more adventures as a family — with one new girl to tag along.
“It’s a huge undertaking, it’s a huge calling, but it’s very rewarding,” Kaeley Witt said. “Over the years, seeing my oldest go from a newborn to being able to cook meals, and having another little girl, knowing she’s going to grow up and be able to do the same things, it’s exciting. I just look forward to being able to do a bunch of life, and gardening and adventures as a family. All together.”
