SUTHERLIN — About 300 people gathered in Sutherlin’s Central Park last weekend to celebrate the glowing return of its Christmas trees, as cups of hot chocolate and festive songs were exchanged.
“It’s a time people can come out and still keep their social distance outside, and have the opportunity to gather with friends, family and the community,” said Michelle Sumner, the city’s mayor.
Morgan Leatherman, executive director of the city’s chamber of commerce, said he was surprised by how vibrant the trees were.
“I think it’s a really unique thing that sets Sutherlin apart,” Leatherman said. “Because while the traditional Christmas tree lighting is great, the variety we can get with these trees and the really beautiful things they can do with them make them stand out.”
Once it’s dark enough, the three Christmas trees — metal structures adorned with sweeping green lights — illuminate the park with a plentiful supply of ribbon-wrapped presents underneath.
However, some may have noticed last year’s addition — a 50-foot-tall electronic Christmas tree with altering light shows — was missing from the display.
The tree, which was designed and built by Adam Sarnoski of Sutherlin’s Cooper Creek Creative, sustained damage to its upper half after winds traveling 20-25 miles per hour slammed into it last December.
While Sarnoski hoped to have the tree back this year, more time is needed to create a concrete base with a pole to support the tree. Once completed, this concrete pad’s use will not be limited to the tree, but for other events that may take place at the park, he said.
“It’ll be back next year and better than ever,” Sarnoski said.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
