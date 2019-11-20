Christmas tree tags will be available from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24 from the Bureau of Land Management’s Roseburg District and the Umpqua National Forest.
The cost for a single tree up to 12 feet high is $5. The limit is three trees per household from BLM land and five from the national forest.
The tag authorizes purchasers to cut their own trees in either the Swiftwater or South River Resource Areas on BLM land. Forest Service lands open for Christmas tree harvesting are identified on maps that will be provided when permits are purchased.
BLM tags and maps are available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Roseburg BLM Office, 777 NW Garden Valley Blvd.; from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the North Umpqua Ranger District, 18782 North Umpqua Highway, Glide; and from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Myrtle Creek City Hall, 207 NW Pleasant Street.
Forest Service tags are available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Supervisor’s Office, 2900 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg; from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Cottage Grove Ranger District, 34963 Shoreview Road; from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Diamond Lake Ranger District at Toketee Ranger Station Road, Idleyld Park; and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the North Umpqua Ranger District, 18782 North Umpqua Highway, Glide.
Christmas tree tags are also available at businesses around the county, including Sportsman’s Warehouse, 2122 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg; Glide Store, 117 Brown St.; Idleyld Trading Post, 23873 N. Umpqua Highway; Diamond Lake Resort, 350 Resort Drive; Canyon Market, 425 N. Main St.; Killon’s Market, 33399 Row River Road, Cottage Grove; Dry Creek Store, 160 Happy Creek Lane, Idleyld Park; and Java Run stores at 988 W. Harvard Ave. and 1470 NE Stephens St. in Roseburg and 125 SW M Street in Green.
For more information, contact the BLM at 541-440-4930 or Umpqua National Forest at 541-957-3200.
