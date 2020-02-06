Chuck McCullum, the beloved owner of Chuck's Texaco in Roseburg for nearly 60 years and known for his extraordinary service and community generosity, died Wednesday night.
The news was announced Thursday on the station's Facebook page.
"Chuck the owner of Chuck's Texaco passed away last night," according to the post. "Our community has lost a wonderful man, a pillar of the community, he will be missed by many. Chuck was a wonderful business man providing amazing service and always willing to do what ever was needed."
It was 2018 when McCullum spent five weeks at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield recovering from quadruple bypass surgery. At the time, doctors said only 15 percent of McCullum's heart was working and they were not sure of his chances of surviving the procedure.
“The doctor said either it’s going to work or it’s not, and I kept telling him I was going to get off that table because I had a lot of people that wanted me to come back to work,” McCullum told The News-Review in 2018. “I wanted to take care of my obligations.”
When doctors asked if he was afraid, McCullum replied, “I said no, and I told him, I’ve said my prayers and I’m going to come off that table and walk through that door ... and I did,” McCullum said.
The post from Chuck's Texaco on Thursday concluded with these words:
"Thank you Chuck for your lifetime of dedicated service.
Prayers to his family.
Rest In Peace."
More to come
