A series of cold fronts will be moving across Douglas County in the coming weeks, signaling an end to the warm weather and smokey air that has persisted through October, as well as the unusually long dry spell that has affected Southern Oregon throughout the fall season.

Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.

