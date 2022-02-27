After a predator control district tax bill was not renewed by the Oregon Legislature, Douglas County commissioners announced the county will contribute additional funds in order to continue to have two Wildlife Services specialists.
House Bill 4080 would have allowed landowners in the state to form districts to raise money to help fund predator control by Wildlife Services. Districts were first formed in Douglas and Coos counties five years ago, but that five-year program was up for renewal.
Those who supported the bill said it showed that landowners and livestock owners were willing to assess themselves a fee per acre to help support predator management, decreasing funding from counties. The program also receives funding from state and federal sources.
Critics said Wildlife Services uses tactics that are cruel and ineffective.
During each of the first four years of the district tax in Douglas County, an average of $35,000 was raised from the fee of 50 cents per acre. During the recent year, the fee was raised to $1 per acre and $78,000 was raised.
Explaining that the program and its two Wildlife Services specialists in Douglas County are important, Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman made a motion that the county cover the loss of the district tax so the program with its two specialists can continue. Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice seconded the motion.
The mission of Wildlife Services is to provide leadership and expertise to resolve wildlife conflicts, allowing people and wildlife to coexist. The program’s top priority is public safety when wildlife is involved, but the specialists also deal with predators that impact agriculture and timber, ranging from raccoons in the chicken coop to elk pulling up seedlings on a mountainside.
According to its website, Wildlife Services works “to develop and use wildlife damage management strategies that are biologically sound, environmentally safe and socially acceptable. WS also strives to reduce damage caused by wildlife to the lowest possible levels while at the same time reducing wildlife mortality.”
Because the recent district tax money will be used through this year and into 2023, the county won’t have to increase its funding until next year. It’s anticipated that would be approximately $140,000 to $150,000.
“It’s pretty sad the Legislature didn’t recognize the value of the predator control district and that landowners wanted to help pay for the service,” commissioner Freeman said. “Through no fault of their own, landowners aren’t able to help fund the program now. We really value ranching, farming and timber growing, they’re important parts of Douglas County so we felt it necessary to make up the difference.”
“The value of agriculture in Douglas County is an extremely high priority,” commissioner Boice said. “It’s a program that is valued by its users and they were willing to go out and fight for it and contribute to it. The Legislature removed a program that landowners were willing to pay into.
“We have to maintain some level of continuity in the service,” he explained. “If we don’t make that commitment and the specialists are laid off or they move on, then we don’t have good people to do the work that is needed. We believe in the value of the program. It’s worth the cost.”
Commissioner Boice said without professionals in the field, ranchers and farmers may be forced to deal with wildlife conflicts on their own when coyotes or cougars are killing livestock or bears are damaging orchard trees. Without specialists doing the work, there’ll be no information compiled regarding conflicts.
The bill to continue the district tax program was submitted earlier this month to the short legislative session by Rep. Christine Goodwin, R-Canyonville with support from Rep. David Brock Smith, R-Port Orford, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane. Douglas County and Coos County were wanting to continue the district tax and a couple eastern Oregon counties were reportedly interested in starting districts.
But the House Environment and Natural Resources Committee, under the chairmanship of Rep. Pam Marsh, D-Ashland, didn’t vote on the bill by a legislative deadline so it failed to move forward.
Representative Goodwin said she believed the bill failed to pass because Democratic officials don’t understand rural issues. She said she planned to bring the bill back to the next legislative session.
Dan Dawson, who ranches east of Roseburg and was one of the creators of the original voluntary self-assessment tax, said he was “super surprised the bill wasn’t renewed.”
Dawson, Metz Hill rancher Ron Hjort and Commissioner Boice were set to testify virtually in favor of the bill when it was pulled.
“I don’t have any idea why it was pulled,” Dawson said. “Why pull a bill where we are trying to help out the counties and their budgets in the state of Oregon?
“The bill is a mechanism to collect money to pay for a program that is beneficial to everyone,” he added. “What happens when a cougar or a bear comes into town, or there’s a rabid fox or a disease outbreak and we don’t have professionals to deal with it?”
Dawson said a future meeting of state representatives, county commissioners and landowners will be held to discuss the possibility of proposing the bill again.
“It’s always best to deal with the conflicts with professionals,” the rancher said. “If not, you’re taking away the information system because Wildlife Services tracks everything. I would think that is what the public wants. It makes no sense not to have the program and to let landowners help fund it.”
