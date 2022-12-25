Volunteer Dane Zahner organizes a table of pastries that will be part of the prepared meals to be delivered to those in need at various places throughout Douglas County at the Roseburg Dream Center on Saturday.
From left, Austin Ellsworth, 16, and her brother Shawn Ellsworth, 15, help prepare holiday meals to be delivered to those in need at various places throughout Douglas County at the Roseburg Dream Center on Saturday.
Volunteer Vanessa Davis helps put together holiday meals to be distributed to those in need at various places throughout Douglas County at the Roseburg Dream Center on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review photos
Volunteer Angela Chapman Prescott organizes holiday meals to be distributed to those in need at various places throughout Douglas County at the Roseburg Dream Center on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Volunteers Wesley Prescott and Sarah Miller help put together holiday meals to be distributed to those in need at various places throughout Douglas County at the Roseburg Dream Center on Saturday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
It was almost noon on Christmas Eve when it suddenly rained. Outside the Roseburg Dream Center, a lively crowd of adults and children alike gathered at the Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard location. The center‘s staff had just driven back from the Yoncalla Community Center to bring in ovens filled with cooked food that included hams, mashed potatoes, gravy and green beans.
A piece of paper with “God loves me” written on it hung on the door. Inside, trays of desserts were neatly laid out on the tables, and some of the staff and volunteers were working feverishly to help heat up and pack meals and organize the supplies that had just been delivered.
Along with providing the onsite guests with hot cooked meals, the volunteers were set to deliver hot food, water and other winter resources to several homeless camping sites in Roseburg, Sutherlin and Winston in the afternoon.
One team would deliver food to five sites that included the dog park, Duck Pond, Gaddis Park and a south end of Roseburg location, while one team would go to Sutherlin. In Winston, local police departments and churches were working with the Dream Center staff to feed their unhoused community.
According to the Dream Center’s director Jeremy Grammon, food and winter supplies, such as socks, gloves, hats and various goodie bags with candy, were donated by community members.
“The community has put this whole thing on,” Grammon said, recognizing all of the goodwill and effort that has been put forth this holiday season.
Grammon estimated that between 50 and 70 volunteers would ultimately end up helping to organize and deliver all of the items within the various Douglas County communities.
Dane Zahner is one of the volunteers. Wearing a Santa hat and a red sweater, he heated up the meals on Saturday. He works for the HIV Alliance, a nonprofit organization that aims to support people living with HIV/AIDS and prevent new HIV infections. He has been volunteering for three years.
Under The Bridge, one of local ministries that focuses on helping the homeless community and feeding the area’s unhoused twice a month, on the first and third Saturdays, also partnered with the Dream Center to supply 200 Christmas meals, according to Grammon.
Christopher Hutton, the supervisor for Under The Bridge, said the food was cooked in a licensed kitchen by The Father’s House, a Sutherlin-based church. Marilyn Downs and other staff members were in charge of cooking the food after the ingredients were delivered Thursday.
“I hope it takes a little away from a little bit discomfort that they have out there,” Zahner said.
Nancy Lu is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at nlu@nrtoday.com.
