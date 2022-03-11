An Oregon community college basketball coach has been arrested and lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges relating to using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.
In early January 2022, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office opened a criminal investigation into the potential activities of 35-year-old Nathan "Nate" Ezell Bowie of Portland. Bowie is the head coach for the Mount Hood Community College men's basketball team. Additionally, Bowie travels in and out of Oregon hosting basketball camps and clinics.
In late 2021, Bowie held a basketball clinic at Glide High School. During the clinic at Glide, Bowie encouraged the female athletes to follow him on his social media account, detectives said. He later used his connection with at least one minor female from that camp to strike up a social media relationship, detectives said.
Bowie began soliciting intimate images and videos from the juvenile and at one point planned to meet with her for the purpose of having a sexual encounter while in Douglas County, according to court records. Mount Hood traveled to Umpqua Community College for men's and women's basketball games on Feb. 26. Detectives executed search warrants that revealed evidence of criminal acts involving the minor female, according to an affidavit filed in Douglas County Circuit Court.
The communication between Bowie and the juvenile female was made possible by a "burner" phone the female had obtained from a friend. The phone was not active, but was operational through a WiFi connection, which allowed the two to reportedly communicate via the social media network Instagram.
Bowie repeatedly asked the girl to send sexually explicit images and videos to him, and then to immediately delete them, according the court affidavit.
On Thursday, detectives contacted Bowie and took him into custody on two counts of using a child in display of sexually graphic content and one count of online sexual corruption of a minor in the first degree.
Detectives believe Bowie may have employed similar techniques with other minors in his travels within and out of Oregon. Parents are encouraged to speak with their children about online safety practices. If anyone believes they or their child may have had similar contact with Bowie, they are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency.
Bowie, who is married with two children, was scheduled to be arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon. A spokesperson for Mount Hood Community College said the coach had been placed on administrative leave, and that the college would have no further comment.
