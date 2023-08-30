The California Interagency Incident Management Team 12 is hosting a community meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday to discuss fire activity and suppression in the Umpqua National Forest.
The meeting will take place at the Glide Revitalization Center at 125 Wild Thyme Lane in Glide, and will stream live via Facebook on the Chilcoot Fire information page. The meeting will focus on the Chilcoot and Ridge Fires.
A Wednesday morning update said cooler temperatures and elevated relative humidities helped firefighters Tuesday. Aircraft support was able to come in and more personnel and equipment arrived.
As of Tuesday afternoon the Chilcoot Fire is about 1,000 acres in size and the Ridge Fire was 221 acres.
Handline construction continues along 3806 Road to line the Chilcoot Fire. According to an update, fire crews and Douglas Forest Protective Association made progress building strong containment lines on the northwest edge of the fire. The lines are in place to minimize the impact to private landowners in the area.
The Ridge Fire is staying close to its footprint, although it did increase by about 2 acres in the Boulder Creek Wilderness where the rugged terrain is challenging.
Here are the other fires in the Umpqua National Forest and their status as of 6:35 p.m. Tuesday:
Dinner Fire — estimated around 400 acres. Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 12 will be assuming control of the fire at 6 a.m. Thursday.
Grizzly Fire — estimated at 100 acres near Grizzly Creek. Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 12 will be assuming control of the fire at 6 a.m. Thursday in unified command with the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Brice Creek Fire — absorbed the Wyatt Fire, estimated to be 750 acres near Brice Creek. Four engines and a hand crew are on scene. Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 12 will be assuming control of the fire at 6 a.m. Thursday.
Timbered Knoll Fire — located on Forest Service Road 5050 and received helicopter bucket drops Tuesday.
Prather Fire — 10-acre fire east of Prather Creek, contained. Five engines and two hand crews are on scene.
Snowpark Fire — less than an acre south of Cinnamon Butte, controlled.
Bohemia Fire — lightning-cause start on private land, less than an acre, controlled.
Hill Fire — contained and under an acre.
Watson Creek Fire — less than one acre, contained.
The weather is expected to be around 10 degrees warmer Wednesday, while humidity will decrease by about 35%. Light winds will be coming out of the north and may increase fire intensity, which will affect the Hipower Creek and Hipower Bluff areas.
A partial closure of Umpqua National Forest was issued Monday.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
