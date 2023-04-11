That has been the credo of a society born more than 50 years ago at an England hospital when the chaplain, Simon Stephens, brought together two families who were grieving the loss of a child.
With that meeting, The Compassionate Friends Society was born. It has since spread worldwide, with more than 600 chapters across all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and Guam.
Since its inception in Roseburg in the early 1970s, the local Compassionate Friends chapter has grown to include not only those who have lost a child to suicide but anyone struggling to cope with the loss of a family member.
"We find that the more you talk about your pain, the easier it becomes," said Ann Stults, who leads the Roseburg chapter. "Shared grief is more bearable."
Stults, 79, took over leadership of the Roseburg chapter in the early 2000s. She joined after suffering two significant losses in her family within a six-month period.
"The person who was running it then called, and I started going to meetings within three weeks," Stults said.
Stults asked that the names of her lost loved ones not be included in this article out of the privacy that all members of the support group share.
"Everything said at our meetings stays there," Stults said. "We don't talk about the meetings when we leave. Not only the hurt, but the anger. You don't share those things.
"That's why we meet. We do understand each other. The smallest statement can crush someone."
The Roseburg chapter of The Compassionate Friends meets on the fourth Monday of every month. Meetings are held at the RMLS Building at 3510 NE Edenbower Blvd, and begin at 5:30 p.m. There is no cost to join the group as, Stults said, "You have already paid the worst price."
For more information on how to join the group, Stults can be reached at 541-643-0959. The group also has a Facebook page which can to found by searching Compassionate Friends of Roseburg.
"We can help," Stults wrote in the group's most recent newsletter. "We have walked in your shoes. It is our hope that everyone who needs us will find us. And when they find us, they will find hope."
