Concert tickets on sale for Douglas County Fair
Kyle Bailey
For The News-Review
Kyle Bailey
News Director
Author email
Apr 13, 2023

Concert tickets are on sale for this year's Douglas County Fair.

It will take place August 9-12. The main stage line-up includes: Country artist Craig Morgan, classic rockers 38 Special and county singer Neal McCoy.

Reserve seats for the concerts are $30 per person. Advance fair admission is $10 for adults. Children age 12 and under are admitted for free. An advance carnival ride bracelet is $30.

Challenge of Champions bull riding will begin the week on August 9.

More information: douglasfairgrounds.com.

Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
