Lisa Hood stood behind the prosecution table and looked Dustan Allen Conn directly in the face.
"He was my friend, and he thought you were his friend, too," Hood said.
Moments earlier, the 41-year-old Roseburg man was watching his toddlers from his seat at the end of the defense table.
Not long after, Conn was issued his sentence in connection to a 2021 murder of a Camas Valley man, whose body was found in a barn near Round Prairie.
Per a plea agreement between Conn's defense attorneys and the Douglas County District Attorney's Office, Circuit Court Judge Robert Johnson sentenced Conn to 15 years in the Oregon Department of Corrections due to Conn pleading no contest to a charge of first-degree manslaughter.
"You sound like a decent man," Johnson said before issuing his sentence. "There are some in this courtroom who would disagree with that."
As Johnson spoke to Conn, he spoke of what kind of future the convicted would provide for his children.
"What you have left to do is figure out how you can do what you need to do for these two," Johnson said. "You are going to prison for a long time, but you have to think about those two innocent souls and how you are going to make amends for them."
Conn was one of three people implicated in the murder of James Leroy Hood, whose body was located in the Round Prairie area in 2021. James Hood was 41 at the time of his death.
Ashley Tyshanne Reynolds, 36, pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter in June 2022 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. William Levi McClure, a 34-year-old Roseburg man, is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.
Conn's sentencing hearing, scheduled for 1:15 p.m., was delayed more than an hour while one of his defense counsel, David L. Rich, asked to be removed from Conn's defense. Conn entered the courtroom at 1:53 p.m., and shortly after there was another meeting among the litigators behind closed doors.
During those deliberations, Conn looked to his left at his young children. He smiled, gave a wink, and appeared to mouth the words "Love you."
Once Johnson sat on the bench, Rich attempted to defend his motion to be removed from Conn's defense. Conn had written a letter to the court in December also asking for Rich to be removed.
However, Johnson did not find enough compelling evidence to have Rich removed and the motion was denied.
In addition to Conn's 15-year sentence, he was also sentenced to 18 months on felony firearm charges. Conn surrendered three weapons connected to other open cases as a condition of his sentence. He will serve three years of post-prison supervision once his sentence is completed in 2037.
"Your kids are sitting right there, and you get to see them again," Lisa Hood told Conn. "I never get to see my brother again. Never!"
