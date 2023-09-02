Favorable weather and firefighting have resulted in further containment of the Tyee Ridge Complex.
The fire is estimated to be at 6,674 acres with 15% containment, according to the Saturday morning Oregon Department of Forestry update. The weather offers favorable conditions Saturday, with potential for more rain.
Night crews put in a direct line where the fire can be accessed safely. On the southeast side of the Cougar Creek fire, firefighters established a fire line from Bear Creek Road to Bear Creek and opened roads to reach the fire safely. On the north side, firefighters continue to establish containment lines toward Cougar Creek.
All the crews are continuing to mop up and address areas still smoldering and larger fuel flare ups.
With fire behavior now mostly creeping and smoldering, crews are establishing direct lines where possible and mopping up in all areas. Oregon State Fire Marshal and ODF crews are using handheld infrared cameras to locate hotspots around structures and on the fire line, according to the update.
Fire perimeters on all fires have shown no growth in the past 24 hours, which resulted in evacuation levels being downgraded Friday.
No Level 3 — Go Now — notices exist for the complex, as of noon Friday.
Level 2 — Be Set — notices exist for the addresses between 11,000-block and 4,900-block of Hubbard Creek Road and for all residences on Millwood Drive, Briarwood Road and Lighthouse Road.
Level 1 — Be Ready — notices are in place for all homes between 4,800-block of Hubbard Creek Road to the intersection of Melqua Road; all homes on Tyee Road starting at Fanchin Lane to the 6,700-block and all of Fanchin Lane; all residences from the 8,000-block of Tyee Road to the 9,300-block of Tyee Road; and all residences on De Costa Lane and Hidden Meadows Lane to the intersection with Cole Road.
Roads are still closed in the Hubbard Creek area, but residents with proof of residency can now return to their homes.
Structure protection on Hubbard Creek Road is underway, consisting of wrapping structures, installing hose lays, using infrared units to find hotspots and mop up operations. Air attack is still available to support efforts.
The Red Cross shelter closed Saturday at noon.
Anyone impacted by the fire who has unmet needs may contact Emergency Manager Emily Ring through the Douglas County Dispatch Center at 541-440-4471. Animal Sheltering remains available at the Douglas County Fairgrounds and Sutherlin Rodeo Grounds. Contact Douglas County Animal Control at 541-440-4471 to coordinate animal sheltering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.