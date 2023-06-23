Historical accounts show that people have been consuming asparagus as far back as the first century. The ancient Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans discovered this herbaceous plant growing wild along riverbanks during the springtime. The thin shoots, much thinner than a pencil, were gathered and used for food and medicinal purposes. In fact, Hippocrates used asparagus to treat diarrhea and ailments of the uterus. Today we know that this vegetable is an excellent source of folate, a vitamin that helps make new cells and is important for a healthy pregnancy.
The word asparagus springs from the Persian word “asparag,” which means shoot. This and the word “sperage” were popular with ancient civilizations and used interchangeably. In the sixteenth century, the word “sparagus” began being used in English speaking countries. “Sparrow grass” was also used by peasants. During the nineteenth century, the word “asparagus” took over about the same time that the cultivation of asparagus started in the United States.
We Americans love our asparagus. In 2016, the U.S. was the top asparagus importer at roughly 215,000 tons. China grows most of the world’s commercial asparagus, followed by Peru and Mexico. Domestically, the big three producers are California, Michigan and Washington. Asparagus can be worthwhile to grow because it can produce fresh spears for up to thirty years. Plants need a large space with full sun and soil that drains well. You can start seeds indoors or find one-year-old plants, called crowns or roots, at garden supply stores. Wait to harvest spears for two to three years so that roots can grow strong. A mature plant will provide 1/2 to 1 pound of spears each year. Records show that one of the varieties of asparagus cultivated in ancient Rome produced spears that each weighed 1/3 of a pound.
Green and purple asparagus grow from different plant varieties, but green and white grow from the same plant. When spears grow up through the ground, exposure to sunlight turns them green. To cultivate white asparagus, spears should be covered while they are growing. Germany grows about 61% of the world’s white asparagus. In Oregon, you can find local asparagus at farm stands and farmers markets in April and May.
Look for asparagus with stalks that are firm and tips that are tightly closed. Avoid stalks that look limp or wilted. The thickness of the stalk does not determine its quality. All sizes, from thin to thick, can be tender and flavorful. Choose stalks that are similar in size. They will be easier to prepare and cook evenly. Refrigerate fresh asparagus for up to four days. Stand stalks in one inch of water like a flower bouquet and cover with a plastic bag OR wrap cuts ends in a damp paper towel with plastic. Rinse under cool running water just before using. To remove tough ends, hold an end of a stalk in one hand and the middle of the stalk in the other hand. Gently bend to snap OR cut off the bottom of the stalks, then peel tougher base end if needed. Asparagus is also available canned and frozen.
Asparagus, whether fresh, canned, or frozen, can be a great way to add a little springtime to your meals. Check out tasty, budget-friendly recipes using this ingredient on foodhero.org
Kathy Bates is a Family & Community Health Education Program Assistant for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County. Kathy can be reached by e-mail kathy.bates@oregonstate.edu or phone at 541-672-4461.
