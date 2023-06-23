Historical accounts show that people have been consuming asparagus as far back as the first century. The ancient Egyptians, Greeks, and Romans discovered this herbaceous plant growing wild along riverbanks during the springtime. The thin shoots, much thinner than a pencil, were gathered and used for food and medicinal purposes. In fact, Hippocrates used asparagus to treat diarrhea and ailments of the uterus. Today we know that this vegetable is an excellent source of folate, a vitamin that helps make new cells and is important for a healthy pregnancy.

Kathy Bates is a Family & Community Health Education Program Assistant for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County. Kathy can be reached by e-mail kathy.bates@oregonstate.edu or phone at 541-672-4461.

