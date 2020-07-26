Take a deep breath. Steel yourself for the cold. Jump. Enjoy.
That’s about all the advice you usually get before you jump into the cooling waters at Colliding Rivers in Glide.
Locals call this spot — where the Umpqua and Little rivers meet — The Bubble.
It takes a little doing to get there. You have to cross one of the rivers, over slippery rocks and through swift waters, then climb up some rocks to get to the right spot, which is partially hidden from the main viewing area.
But the effort is worth it. You jump into the froth below and the colliding rivers create a momentum that shoots you out about 10 yards. It’s like one of those rides at a water park, but it’s pretty and cold and free — the essence of a swimming hole.
Swimming holes can be like your favorite dive bar or lasagna recipe. Find a good one and, as much as you’d like to let others know about it, a part of you wants to keep it to yourself. Some things are simply too good to share.
So here are some of the better swimming holes in Douglas County. You probably know of others. Share them if you want (or not).
NORTH UMPQUA RIVERThe North Umpqua River east of Roseburg offers some of the most beautiful and secluded swimming holes in the region. Once you get east of Glide you’ll find several swimming holes just off the North Umpqua Highway 138, which hugs the river. Some are close together and have no signs, so drive slowly.
Colliding Rivers: The junction where the North Umpqua and Little rivers meet offers one of the best swimming holes around. You have to cross some water and do some rock climbing, and it can get crowded at times — but for good reason. It’s all about The Bubble, a water chute that’s like a ride at Disneyland. About 15 miles east of Roseburg on Highway 138.
Canton Creek Falls: Low falls into a big pool with some rocks around. Near the Canton Creek Campground, turn left on Canton Creek Road. Go about 1.5 miles to a turnout on the left. You can see Canton Creek Falls from the road.
Cavitt Creek Falls: At the base of a small waterfall on Cavitt Creek. About 16 miles east of Roseburg and before Glide on Highway 138, turn right onto Little River Road. Go about 7 miles (past the covered bridge), at the fork, keep right onto County Road 82 (Cavitt Creek Road) and go about 4 miles to the Cavitt Creek Recreation Area. A short walk gets you to the river and swimming.
Little Falls: A large pool at the bottom of a multi-chute waterfalls. Popular place — great swimming hole! From Canton Creek Campground continue about 1 mile on Steamboat Creek Road until you hit a dirt turnout on the right. The falls are visible from the road.
Little River: A swimming spot in the Little River. About 16 miles east of Roseburg on RT 138 turn right onto Little River Road. Keep left at the fork to stay on Little River Road. Go 5 miles — just past the Job Corps camp — to a turnout between mileposts 22-23 on the right.
Scaredman: Big pools with sand and rocks for relaxing. From Canton Creek Falls continue about 2 miles on Canton Creek Road. to the signs for Scaredman Campground. Pass the campground turn off and park just past the bridge. The swimming hole is upstream of the bridge.
Stick Beach: Nice swimming hole with a beach. East of Glide on Highway 138 between mileposts 24-25 on the right — past Baker Park. There is no sign and it can be easy to miss. There is a gravel drive to parking.
Susan Creek: Pretty half-mile trail along the river to a campground. East of Glide on Highway 138 between mileposts 28-29 on the right. There is a picnic area and then a little further, the campground.
SOUTH UMPQUA RIVERYou haven’t experienced Southern Oregon until you’ve spent some time on the South Umpqua River, especially after it veers east from I-5 near Canyonville. For all of these swimming holes, take Interstate 5 to Exit 98. At Canyonville take Highway 227 east to Tiller. From Tiller, continue east on Highway 46 then onto Forest Road 28. Then you will find:
Dumont Creek: This is a creek swimming hole at a campground. From the Highway 46 intersection with Forest Road 28, continue on Forest Road 28 about 10 miles. The campground will be on the right. The swimming hole is at the upstream end of the campground.
South Umpqua Falls: Picturesque, wide, shallow waterfall with great places to hike in and swim. From the Highway 46 intersection with Forest Road 28, continue on Forest Road 28 about 20 miles. Go past Dumont Creek to the South Umpqua Falls recreation area.
Days Creek Bridge: Where Highway 1 meets the Days Creek Cutoff Road as it crosses the South Umpqua River. Look for a parking area on the right side before the bridge if you are coming from Canyonville. You will have to walk down a semi-steep gravel trail to the river.
Three C Rock: Campground is about 4.5 miles up South Umpqua Road from Tiller, on the right hand side of the road. There should be some short rocks and a nice pool to jump into.
BASIC TIPS FOR SWIMMING HOLES
- Never swim alone, know the limits of your swimming skills and stay within them.
- Before you jump or dive into a swimming hole, make sure you know that the water is deep enough and there are no rocks or debris in your way.
- If you get in a situation where you’re being swept down rapids, especially if there are rocks, float downstream feet first to protect your head. Use your arms to backstroke and steer.
- Rocks along the shoreline can be slippery, be careful and wear shoes or sandals designed for water use.
- Wear a life jacket. Rivers can have treacherous curents, so erring on the side of caution is always recommended.
- Supervise children at all times. If they are not strong swimmers, consider putting a life vest on them while they are around the water.
