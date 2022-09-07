From left, Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress, District Attorney Rick Wesenberg, Commissioner Tim Freeman and Commissioner Chris Boice participate in an event in remembrance of 9/11 in Roseburg on Wednesday.
Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin, right, and Roseburg Fire Assistant Chief Tyler Christopherson prepare to lay a ceremonial wreath during an event in remembrance of 9/11 in Roseburg on Wednesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Douglas County first responders and government officials participate in an event in remembrance of 9/11 at the Douglas County Courthouse in Roseburg on Wednesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Chief Rob Bullock rings a bell before a moment of silence is held during an event in remembrance of 9/11 in Roseburg on Wednesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin, left, and Roseburg Fire Assistant Chief Tyler Christopherson place a ceremonial wreath during an event in remembrance of 9/11 in Roseburg on Wednesday.
First responders, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and others gathered Wednesday atop the Douglas County Courthouse steps to remember the victims and families of all who were affected by the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon near Washington, D.C. and those who perished on a hijacked plane which ultimately crashed in a field in rural Pennsylvania.
Board Chair Tim Freeman opened the ceremony speaking of the annual 9/11 remembrance held annually at the 9/11 Memorial Plaza in New York City, where the names of nearly 3,000 men, women and children who died are read aloud.
Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin and Roseburg Fire Department assistant chief Tyler Christopherson laid a memorial wreath at the base of the courthouse steps, after which Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Chief Rob Bullock rung a bell to indicate the first of six traditional moments of silence at 8:46 a.m., the precise time in New York City that American Airlines Flight 11 struck the 93rd through 99th floors of the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
After a 30-second moment of silence, Tony D'Agness played Taps.
Commissioner Chris Boice then read a proclamation declaring Sunday as Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance in Douglas County.
