CANYONVILLE — Marla Zoeter went on stage to accept the Buster Rondeau Award at the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation Awards ceremony Wednesday at Seven Feathers Casino Resort.
"This is special to me," Zoeter said. "I come from a justice-involved background myself and 20 years ago I started out at the bottom and now I'm the general manager (at Heartwood Resources). It means a lot to me to give back to the company I work for. They saved my life. I wouldn't be here if someone hadn't given me the chance."
Zoeter accepted the award, as well as a $15,000 grant, on behalf of Heartwood Resources. The grant will be used to help the organization expand their sales and storage capacity.
Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation awarded $785,806 to 69 charities throughout southwestern Oregon, including $83,000 to seven Douglas County nonprofits. It was the first time in three years that the awarding event was held in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Carma Mornarich, the foundation's executive director, said Buster Rondeau, for whom the award is named, was a high school wrestler, single dad, self sufficient man. Rondeau, a founding member of the foundation, died in 2000 and periodically an organization will receive this award when they closely align to the spirit of Rondeau.
Heartwood Resources, which is part of NeighborWorks Umpqua, sells new and used building supplies from their location at 3495 Old Highway 99 South in Green. The business has hired previously incarcerated workers since 2002.
"We think Buster would have loved this organization," Mornarich said. "He really was a champion for training and getting people picked up by their bootstraps and send them down the path of success kind of guy."
Zoeter continues to be a peer mentor through the business.
The Pollinator Project Rogue Valley of Jackson County also received special recognition by receiving the Martha Young Award, named in honor of the former executive director who died in 2006.
The mission of the foundation is to assist with education, strengthen youth and family, provide positive youth development and add to the quality of life.
"What these charities bring to the table is incalculable in terms of aid and support given to deserving people and people in need," Mornarich said. "Despite the pandemic, climate change, civil strife and war, these charities focused on mission and goal and they delivered."
Oakland School District received $15,000 to help purchase upgraded equipment, tools and storage for the wood and metal shop programs to increase career education.
"In the shop, students get to learn lots of things — from making tables to trailers to cabinets to cutting boards," Oakland student Audrey VanHouten said. "These are opportunities for students to make their own businesses, but also employment skills from the teacher and things they can take into their career and their life outside of high school."
The Family Development Center in Canyonville was granted $15,000 to assist with providing child abuse prevention services to high-risk families in southern Douglas County.
Onward Roseburg will use its $15,000 grant to assist with transportation, case management, medication, medical motel stays and advocacy for people experiencing homelessness.
NeighborWorks Umpqua received $10,000 to assist with purchasing essential move-in supplies for Douglas County low-income renters.
Resident Coordinator Ruth Smith said the project has helped people get some basic needs met when they move from the streets into an apartment. "It's a hope chest," Smith said. "It gives them all of those little elements that they need."
Erica Mills, executive director of NeighborWorks Umpqua, said she's grateful to the foundation for supporting the great projects of the organization.
St. Joseph's Community Kitchen received $9,000 to support the operating costs associated with providing bi-weekly meals to guests.
Reedsport Church of God received $4,000 for its Project Blessing Food Pantry to support a program that allows clients to shop online and have food pantry items delivered to their home.
In addition to the funds awarded to Douglas County nonprofits;
- $50,000 was awarded to Coos County organizations,
- $153,500 to Deschutes County organizations,
- $168,923 to Jackson County organizations,
- $91,600 to Jackson County organizations,
- $91,600 to Josephine County organizations,
- $30,000 to Klamath County organizations,
- $132,880 to Lane County organizations and
- $75,903 to organizations that serve multiple counties.
