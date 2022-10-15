Benna Young, middle, helps Glide Rural Fire Department firefighters Mike Miller, right, and Bobby Newport serve lunch meals during the department’s annual Barbecue & Craft Fair event in Glide on Saturday.
Dianne Bean of Glide purchase a barbecue lunch at the Glide Rural Fire Department’s annual Barbecue Lunch and Craft Fair event in Glide on Saturday.
Marla White of Sutherlin peruses items for sale during the Glide Rural Fire Department’s annual Barbecue & Craft Fair event in Glide on Saturday.
GLIDE — Nancy Kohlhoff lives about a mile from the Glide Fire Station and Saturday she sold her fabric crafts at the Glide Fire Barbecue & Craft Fair.
It was the first time Kohlhoff had ever sold her crafts and although she was nervous, she was happy to do so at a local event for a good cause.
“I did really good. I was quite surprised, because I was scared to death,” she said. “Once I got here I got to visit and meet a lot of nice people.”
In addition to Kohlhoff’s fabric creations, there were more fabric crafters, jewelry makers, a metal worker, woodworker and other crafters who sold their wares.
The barbecue and craft fair continues from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Glide Community Center and all proceed will benefit Glide’s volunteer fire department.
The fair is organized by the Glide Fire Association, which was selling raffle tickets at the door. The raffle drawing will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Most of the firefighters manned the grill where they made tri-tip and hot dogs for people at the event.
Glide Fire Department Recruitment and Retention Coordinator Chip Clough said he enjoyed meeting with people, giving them information and seeing the support.
“I think there’s a real interest in maintaining support for our community and the fire department is a big part of that,” Clough said. “And I’m really pleased to be able to say that a lot of people understand that. So it’s not an educational process, for the most part, it’s an update. A chance to talk to these folks.”
And while talking to people, Clough heard stories from people who had been helped by the fire department through the years. A woman talked about how the fire department helped her get out of her vehicle after a crash, others about the local response to fires.
Community members found it a nice way to connect to the fire department, support the work, while also enjoying the crafters and food.
“It’s nice to see it back here,” Colleen Lathrop said, who said she was “here to see who the vendors are and get some food.”
