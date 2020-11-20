DAYS CREEK — A search warrant served in Days Creek on Thursday resulted in the arrest of a man on suspicion of weapons and animal abuse charges, among others.
In September, deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office obtained information that a dog had been illegally shot and killed by 48 year-old Michael Angelo Antoci of Days Creek at Pachamama Farm, located in the 1000 block of Woods Creek Road around November 2019.
Upon further investigation, deputies learned that Antoci, owner of Pachamama Farm, is prohibited from possessing firearms. Additional investigation revealed that Antoci had several firearms in his possession and had used them for several purposes.
Deputies obtained a search warrant, which was executed at Pachamama Farm on Thursday. Deputies seized several firearms during the search warrant and discovered stolen property valued over $1,000, resulting in additional charges.
Antoci was taken into custody and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of four counts of felon in possession of a firearm, animal abuse, aggravated animal abuse and first-degree theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.