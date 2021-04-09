A retired Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy has died from duty-related wounds suffered in 1980, Sheriff Jon Hanlin announced Friday night.
Stanley "Allen" Burdic died at his home on March 11 from complications of the injuries he sustained in the line of duty working for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in 1980.
In October 1976, Allen Burdic was hired by the Canyonville Police Department where he served until July 1979 when he accepted a deputy position with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
On Aug. 12, 1980, Burdic responded to a reported shooting at the Nutshell Tavern in Myrtle Creek. Some time in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, Burdic located the suspect at a gravel turnout north of the Myrtle Creek Bridge near Interstate 5. The suspect opened fire on Burdic, striking him twice. The suspect then stole the deputy’s patrol car. As the suspect left in the stolen patrol car, he ran over Deputy Burdic’s legs.
Burdic sustained serious injuries from the gunshot wounds, which prevented his return to his position as a deputy. He medically retired from the sheriff's office in 1982.
He briefly returned to the Canyonville Police Department as a police officer from July 1984 to November 1985.
"Deputy Burdic's sacrifice while in service to the citizens of Douglas County, no matter the span of time between the shooting and his death, cannot go unmentioned," Hanlin said in a statement. "We will honor him, his family and his memory and never forget what happened to this deputy on Aug. 13, 1980."
Deputy Burdic's memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, April 17 at 2 p.m. at the Tri City Baptist Church. Burdic will be afforded law enforcement honors at the service.
