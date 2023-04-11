SALEM — Republicans attempted to withdraw 16 pieces of legislation out of committee to force a vote Monday in the Oregon Senate, which they say would make communities safer.
A release from the Oregon Senate Republicans said Democrats voted against the proposals. This comes just after House Democrats largely rejected a “Safe Schools” package following the Nashville school shooting.
Republican Senator Fred Girod of Lyons, said, “Sixteen. Today we brought forward 16 bills that deserved to be considered. Bills that would have cracked down on fentanyl dealing, increased the number of patrol troopers on our highways and made necessary fixes to Ballot Measure 110. There’s no reason that can justify why they failed.”
Deputy Leader Daniel Bonham of The Dalles, said “For years, Democrats have voted with criminals, not victims.”
A GOP press release cited an article by The Oregonian Editorial Board over the weekend that noted roughly 16,000 more people left Oregon than moved here from 2021 to 2022. It cited housing unaffordability, homelessness, increasing taxation, drug addiction crisis, untreated mental illness, gun violence, traffic deaths and educational mediocrity as reasons why.
Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp of Bend, said, “Process matters. We were promised a bipartisan session, yet what we’re seeing is an extreme, partisan agenda that fails to meet the needs of Oregonians we represent.”
The complete “Safe Communities Package” included Senate Bills 430, 295, 462, 986, 475, 639, 649, 650, 664, 727, 735, 74, 75, 988, 1022 and 1023. Six of those bills call for harsher sentencing, four bills would create new crimes, three call for more policing and one asks that booking photos be released if a person if arrested twice within 12 month.
Sanne Godfrey contributed to this report.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
(1) comment
Perhaps it is that Democrats like crime and chaos. Hmmmm?
