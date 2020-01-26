REEDSPORT — Douglas County Sheriff's deputies arrested a North Bend man on drug charges and an outstanding arrest warrant Thursday, one day after he gave them a false name during a traffic stop Wednesday.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped a white 2000 Honda Accord on Highway 101 near milepost 219 on Wednesday night. He issued warnings for minor traffic violations to the occupants of the vehicle. Following the traffic stop, the deputy learned the occupants had provided him with a false name for a male in the vehicle. He was able to determine the true identity of the male and learned he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
On Thursday at 2:18 am, the deputy observed the vehicle and subjects in the 600 block of Winchester Avenue in Reedsport. After stopping the car, the deputy arrested Tito Manuel B. Noriega, 46, North Bend, for being in possession of 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine and for the arrest warrant.
The driver, Michelle Leigh Brown, 50, North Bend, was taken into custody for hindering prosecution. Deputies said Brown was found to be in possession of 5.5 grams of methamphetamine and a large sum of money.
Both Brown and Noriega were transported to the Reedsport Municipal Jail. Brown was cited and released on charges of hindering prosecution, and possession and delivery of methamphetamine.
Noriega was lodged on charges of possession and delivery of methamphetamine, giving false information to police and his warrant. He was later transferred to the Douglas County Jail and lodged there.
