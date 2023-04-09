Protest (copy)

Members of Wellspring Church gathered March 29 outside the Douglas County Jail to support member Mason Goodknight as he refused to sign off on the transgender custody and booking procedure at the institution. Goodknight was discharged from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on April 4 after 27 years of service.

 SANNE GODFREY News-Review file photo

Mason Goodknight was discharged from his position as a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy on April 4.

