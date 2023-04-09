Mason Goodknight was discharged from his position as a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy on April 4.
“I was fired because I did not join in with them in promoting, sadly, the LGBTQ+ agenda,” Goodknight said in a video uploaded to social media. “I will not take part in that. I was not willing to give in to any of the compromises they tried to get me to sign off on to keep my job. So I was fired.”
Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin posted on social media that throughout his 14 years he hopes that he is “known as someone who is a patriot, defends freedom, supports the Constitution and does what is right.” He said those traits were formed by his upbringing with strong conservative Christian values.
“I am a constitutional Sheriff that took an oath to protect and defend all citizens of Douglas County without bias,” Hanlin wrote. “I will continue to work hard for all citizens and do what is right to keep the peace for all. I am fighting every day to navigate the ever-changing climate of policing and the Office of Sheriff.”
The transgender booking/custody procedure referenced by Goodknight came into effect in 2017 and was updated in January 2023, according to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brad O’Dell.
O’Dell said the policy “was instituted in 2017 to align with federal mandates of the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act and to provide for the safety and fair treatment of all adults in custody, regardless of race, creed, religion, sexual orientation or gender identification.”
According to a 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey the majority of transgender people are afraid to go to the police. The study found that transgender people are 10 times more likely to be sexually assaulted by their fellow inmates and five times as likely be assaulted by staff.
Since 2014, every state in the country has been mandated to audit a third of its state facilities each year, which is done by the governor’s office in Oregon. PREA standards apply to all confinement facilities, including county jails, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Although, it notes that county jails are not certified through the governor’s office. Douglas County Jail has not had an audit, according to the National PREA Resource Center.
Goodknight was hired by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in February 1996 and worked for the department for 27 years and 58 days, according to records from the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. The department noted that Goodknight took part in PREA training in October 2022, December 2021, multiple times in 2017 and December 2008.
“If somehow I scrolled past it, didn’t see it, clicked it, said ‘Yes, I agree’ and didn’t read the previous one that had a bunch of garbage in it and I missed it — shame on me,” Goodknight said. “I’ll own that. Shame on me. But I saw this now. This was put right in my face from powers that be at the sheriff’s office, so it was unavoidable. It was for such a time as this to deal with it. And so I am, so here we are.”
Goodknight also shared a letter he sent to his supervisor when he first learned about the LGBTQ community training he refused to complete.
“I want to be very clear. I am taking this stance out of love and not hate,” Goodknight wrote. In his video he added that he has had countless engagements with members of the LGBTQ community that resulted in calm dialogue, sometimes even handshakes or hugs. He went on to say that in his professional career he has never had an issue related to this with any of his coworkers or the adults in custody.
The News-Review spoke with several people who said Goodknight is accusatory and verbally abusive when he approaches people about his beliefs, or announces them via megaphone at public events. In 2019, Goodknight was excluded from Boatnik in Grants Pass as his sign the previous year was deemed “not family-friendly” by organizers.
Goodknight said he started the LGBTQ+ training, but refused to go further when it mentioned gender identity, which the sheriff’s office procedure says “refers to a person’s innate, deeply felt psychological identification as a man, woman or some other gender, which may or may not correspond to the sex assigned to them at birth.” Goodknight said, “It isn’t awareness, it’s affirmation. It’s indoctrination is what it is.”
Throughout his video, and the letter he wrote to supervisors at the Douglas County Jail, Goodknight quoted from Scripture.
“There’s no such thing as gay marriage. There’s no such thing as transgenderism,” Goodknight said. “There are no such things as the 73 genders they’re trying to talk about. That is the invention of evil thing as it appears in Romans 1, one of the inventions.”
Procedure JP620 on transgender booking and custody has definitions of seven terms to clarify their meaning for deputies, including gender and gender identity.
The Douglas County procedure starts of by saying that the Douglas County Corrections Division policy is “to ensure the respectful, courteous and professional treatment of transgender Adults in Custody, as well as respect the sexual orientation or gender identity of any person in custody, while maintaining the safety, security and orderly operation of all correctional facilities.”
Goodknight had trouble with the word respect, as he said “respect is heavy. Respect is showing honor to. You respect the Lord. You respect the law, you respect rulers and kings. You do not respect sin or sinful ideology, sinful activity. We do not respect it. And I don’t need to respect it.”
Goodknight said in a video that the Douglas County Jail is not in compliance with its own procedure. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to an inquire about these allegations.
Goodknight went on to claim that a person could change their sex in the middle of a search.
However, the procedure states that “if there’s doubt or question concerning the validity of the self-report, the deputy shall consult the Sergeant/WC” and if no determination on gender can be made the search will be done by a female deputy.
During intake, there are several things that are taken into account to determine gender identity. The transgender person would then be housed in an available open holding or isolation cell for up to 72 hours, excluding weekends and holidays, while the Transgender Review Board assessed appropriate housing options.
The procedure’s general requirements are:
- Zero tolerance for staff sexual misconduct or sexual harassment toward an LGBTQ+ arrestee or adult in custody.
- Not sharing the sexual orientation or gender identity, unless necessary for the purpose of making placement and custody decisions. Sharing the information with other adults in custody is prohibited.
- Conversations about gender identity will be held in private.
- If sexual orientation or gender identity is brought up without prompts to a staff member, a supervisor will be informed.
- Last names for arrestees and adults in custody should be used whenever possible.
- Staff shall not search a transgender person for the sole purpose of determining sex at birth.
- Upon identification, searches shall be conducted in accordance with the persons identified gender.
- Adults in custody will not be disciplined for refusing to answer questions about gender identification.
- Transgender people will only be held in a single cell for their protection. This is not punitive and will not result in loss of privileges.
- Transgender people will have the same access to activities as non-LGBTQ+ people.
According to a U.S. Department of Justice study, in a three-year period from 2016-2018 there were 2,666 inmate-on-inmate sex crimes and 2,229 staff-on-inmate sex crimes nationwide.
Goodknight said the sheriff’s office offered multiple alternative ways for him to comply with the training standards, but he would need to sign off on the procedure or contents of the training — things he felt were not in line with his Christian beliefs.
Hanlin said, “I have had the privilege of serving as your Sheriff for the past 14 years and am confident that the community has grown to know my values, ethics and leadership during that time. Nothing has changed and I will continue to serve this county, its people and visitors with the same passion that you have come to know until my last day as Sheriff,” Hanlin said. “Along with my deputies and staff, I enjoy a great deal of support all across this county and for that I am grateful and blessed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.