A collection of volunteers from the Roseburg chapter of Rotary International gather underneath a canopy with a propane-fueled fire pit providing warmth as they welcome guests to River Forks Park.
As the Rotarians are heating up Nathan’s Famous hot dogs over the campfire, somewhere within River Forks Park, 2-year-old Cobie Fisher wanted to share her Doritos with “The Grinch.”
Traffic was light on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, but volunteers are expecting an influx of traffic following Thursday’s turkey-induced nap.
“Where it really beefs up is when grandma and grandpa want to take the grandkids to go do something,” Rotary volunteer Nis Jessen said.
Trent Eskew and his wife, Nickie, brought their children Lillie, Shaylie and Cy, along with Katie and Cobie Fisher, all cozy in the bed of a Dodge pickup to take in the display. The Eskews live in Bakersfield, California, and were visiting for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Everyone had a different favorite display, ranging from “’Merica” to “The Grinch” to “The Nutcracker” and, of course, the angels.
As guests leave, they are reminded of the founder of the Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights, Kerwin Doughton.
In 1991, Doughton went to the Roseburg Rotary Club with his vision: a drive-thru holiday lights festival. But getting it off the ground wasn’t going to be cheap.
“He had the vision 30 years ago, but it took two years to convince the club to do it,” Lew Marks, a Rotary member and longtime friend of Doughton, said shortly after his passing. “It sort of gets lost, but without those first two years of pushing, nothing gets done.”
The first carloads of families experienced the River Forks drive-thru display in 1993. Doughton died in January 2021 after a brief battle with cancer. The Festival of Lights continues to grow with the contributions of area businesses.
The Festival of Lights has multiple special nights that allow free admission to select visitors:
- Dec. 1: Veteran’s Night, allowing free admission for veterans and their families
- Dec. 4: U.S. Bank Night, allowing free admission for people who show a U.S. Bank card
- Dec. 6: Bi-Mart Night, when showing a Bi-Mart card will allow free entry
- Dec. 9: First Interstate Bank Night, allowing free admission for showing a First Interstate Bank card
- Dec. 12: Canned Food Night, giving free entry to those who bring a donation of five canned goods
- Dec. 15: Northwest Community Credit Union Night, allowing free entry to those who bring a Northwest Community Credit Union Card
- Dec. 16: Cascade Community Credit Union night, giving free entry to those with a Cascade Community Credit Union card.
The Festival of Lights is open from Nov. 20 to Jan. 1, and the Holiday Village will open Dec. 1 through Dec. 24. The two will be open from 5:30-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.