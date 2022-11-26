Christmas season starts Sunday evening, when the Douglas County Christmas Tree will light up for the first time.
A tree lighting ceremony will be part of a family-friendly evening that’s free of charge and open to all. Events will start at 6 p.m.
Douglas County’s Board of Commissioner, City of Roseburg and Roseburg’s First Christian Church are working together to celebrate the start of the Christmas season, which will include music from the Geneva Academy Honor Choir, a musical stage production from Occasionally Yours Party Rental, a nativity scene and a visit from Santa. Refreshments will be served by the Miss Douglas County Scholarship Program.
Stores in Roseburg will also be decorated for the holidays and people are encouraged to stroll through downtown.
The lights on the Christmas tree and Douglas County Courthouse will be on display throughout the holiday season.
The tree lighting ceremony goes back to 1983, when Douglas County Commissioners thought it would be a great way for residents to have a holiday tradition. A Douglas Fir stood toll in front of the Douglas County Courthouse each year, with the lighting typically taking place the weekend after Thanksgiving.
In 2020, Douglas County Commissioners brought a living 20-foot giant sequoia tree, a hardier species than the Douglas Fir, to the courthouse lawn. The tree is expected to grow and delight Douglas County residents for many generations to come. The tree has been named the Douglas County Heritage Christmas Tree.
This year’s event will also be livestreamed on the Douglas County Government Facebook page, starting at 5:50 p.m.
