Four veterans facilities in Douglas County received grants from the Douglas County commissioners last week, totaling $78,800.
The veterans service facility grant program was an initiative launched in 2022 by the Douglas County commissioner to provide infrastructure funding for groups that support and provide services to local veterans. This year, grants were awarded to the Earle B. Stewart American Legion Post 16 in Roseburg, the Patrick W. Kelley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2468 in Roseburg, the Veterans of Foreign War Post 9745 in Winston and the George H. Fallin American Legion Post 123 in Myrtle Creek.
“Our county motto that is proudly displayed on our road signs as you enter Douglas County states that, ‘We Honor Veterans.’ Our Veterans Service Facility Grant Program allows us to put our motto into action and show our citizens that we mean it,” said Tim Freeman, Douglas County commissioner and liaison to the veterans service office. “Douglas County’s Veterans Service Office is the highest functioning VSO in the state, largely due to the significant number of veterans who call Douglas County home. We owe these brave men and women a great deal of respect and support. I cannot even begin to express the importance of the programs our local veteran service organizations provide to our veterans and how crucial those services are for our veterans.”
Earle B. Stewart American Legion Post 16 The post received a $16,800 grant to upgrade the facility on 406 SE Oak Ave. in Roseburg. The grant will be used to replace the camera system, window removal and replacement projects and a parking lot resurfacing and restriping project. The application was submitted by Adjutant Larry Hill.
The post has meetings at noon on the second Saturday of each month. They also have a Ladies Auxiliary for those interested in helping support veterans. More information: 541-672-4392 or amlegionpost.16@gmail.com.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9745Commander Denny Hollison submitted an application requesting grant money for repairs and the replacement of the roof and ceiling. The post had been closed for three years, and recent renovations have restored the post. Thee $20,000 grant it received will be used to pay for some of the expenses occurred in the renovations.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9745 is located at 570 SE Douglas Blvd. in Winston. They are hosting bingo from 4:30-9 p.m. on Mondays and plan to reopen the facility in mid-April with a restaurant and cantina. They also have a Ladies Auxiliarym run by Patricia Koehler. More information: 541-679-4090 or vfw9745@qwestoffice.net.
Patrick W. Kelley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2468Grant dollars were requested by Commander David Best to start major renovations of the post. According to a press release, the $20,000 grant they received will be used to a complete kitchen remodel and enlargement project, as well as a plumbing repair project. In the future they hope to expand the post with a walk-in refrigerator and freezer for its meat program.
The post is located at 1127 Walnut Street in Roseburg. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. They also have a Ladies Auxiliary, run by Linda Eakin. More information: vfwpost2468.com, vfw2468@hotmail.com or 541-672-9716.
George H. Fallin American Legion Post 123The American Legion Post in Myrtle Creek will use a $22,000 grant is received to repair and replace the aging roof at the Veterans Memorial Building.
American Legion Post 123 is located at the Tri City Veterans Memorial Building at 252 Old Pacific Highway in Myrtle Creek. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month. They also have a Ladies Auxiliary. More information: facebook.com/FallinPost123, royandmarybrogden@gmail.com and 541-863-7575.
Money for the grants comes from the Douglas County General Fund and is supported through Oregon Lottery dollars. In 2016, Oregon voters directed 1.5% of all Oregon Lottery proceeds to support services for veterans. The grant program is open annually to any veteran organization in Douglas County. Applications are reviewed by a grant review committee and awards are based on available budget and need. Applications are made available online in January of each year.
More information: 541-440-4201.
