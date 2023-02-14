Valentine’s Day turned into a day with no school for many students in Douglas County as a winter storm blanketed the area in snow.
For those who did have to go to school, and those who have to go to work, winter driving conditions were such that the Oregon Department of Transportation issued a warning and required people to have chains for their vehicles over most mountain passes — including the passes north of Grants Pass to Canyon Mountain and over Rice Hill.
A winter storm warning issued Monday afternoon, will remain in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the warning area is for locations above 1,500 feet, while an advisory area applies to locations above 500 feet.
As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, seven school districts in Douglas County — including Roseburg Public Schools and Winston-Dillard School District — canceled classes Tuesday, while the remaining districts were on a two-hour delay, including Umpqua Community College.
It was the first official snowfall of 2023, with periodic dustings on the floor of the Umpqua Basin to inches falling in higher elevations. Snowfall was expected to end by early afternoon, but the National Weather Service did warn of potentially icy conditions to develop overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, with the overnight low temperature forecast to drop into the lower 20s.
