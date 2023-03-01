Douglas County deputy injured in crash Sanne Godfrey The News-Review Sanne Godfrey Managing Editor Author twitter Author email Mar 1, 2023 Mar 1, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office was injured in a crash Tuesday while responding to an incident.The deputy sustained serious injurious, but is in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office."They remain hospitalized this evening, but they are receiving fantastic medical care," DCSO posted on its Facebook page.The sheriff's office thanked people who reached out in support of the deputy and thanked the 911 dispatchers, first responders and medical staff at CHI Mercy Medical Center for their professionalism.The sheriff's office is not releasing the name of the deputy out of respect for the privacy of the deputy and their family."The support from our community is always evident, but is highlighted in times such as this," the Facebook post said. "Thank you for your care and concern." Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com. React to this story: Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sanne Godfrey Managing Editor Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209. Author twitter Author email Follow Sanne Godfrey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Glide community fed up with superintendent search Douglas County locals are new owners of Myrtle Creek Taphouse Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting at Roseburg Senior Center Roseburg man dies in Thursday morning crash near Winston Death Notices for February 24, 2023 Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Wake Forest 68, Virginia 57 Wake Forest 68, Virginia 57 Women's College Basketball Scores Wednesday's Transactions NCAA Men's Basketball Top 25 Daily Fared
