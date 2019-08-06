For vendors, 4-H club members and other fair workers, Monday was the final day of preparation before the 2019 Douglas County Fair begins its five-day run Tuesday.
Animals were washed, trimmed and made as comfortable as possible in the 90-degree heat, and final touches were made on booths along with many other preparations behind the scenes.
Gates open at 7 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Fairgoers have the option to pay $8 for parking or ride the free fair bus, which leaves from Roseburg High School, First Student Bus Lot in Green and the Douglas County Courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.