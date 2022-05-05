A portion of the purchase price of the macaroni and cheee pizza offered at Old Soul Pizza in Roseburg will go towards the Cheese and Thank You fundraiser for Feeding Umpqua throughout the month of May.
Cup of Joe owner Joe Bardaville holds an offering of his Greek-style grilled cheese sandwich at his Roseburg eatery on Wednesday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Sales of the Greek-style grilled cheese sandwich offered at Cup of Joe in Roseburg will help benefit the Cheese and Thank You event throughout May.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Old Soul Pizza employee David Arbizu cuts up a macaroni and cheee pizza being offered at the Roseburg eatery through May to benefit the Cheese and Thank You fundraiser for Feeding Umpqua.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Warm up the tomato soup and grab a napkin. The “Cheese and Thank you” event has returned for its second year in Douglas County.
Throughout the month of May, seven different local eateries are joining forces with UCAN to support Feeding Umpqua. Each eatery has developed a unique take on the classic grilled cheese sandwich. Each time one of these special grilled cheese concoctions is purchased from any of the locations included with this story, $2 will be donated to Feeding Umpqua.
“I love grilled cheese,” Joe Bardaville of Cup of Joe’s, one of the participating eateries, said. “Every time I make one for a customer, I want to make one for myself. Last year, my grilled cheese became a permanent menu item. This year’s probably will, too.”
In 2020, the event raised about $1,000. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 2021 was largely a social media campaign that included prizes.
“We needed to keep our restaurants in our hearts,” Sarah McGregor, the program manager of UCAN’s Feeding Umpqua, said. “It was a soft start, but raising funds to support this program has become very important.”
Bardaville was pleased, saying the event brought in a lot of new faces and new business.
“I have only been open three years and just made it through COVID-19,” he said. “This event brings new people into Cup of Joe’s, which is good.”
McGregor has been working with Oregon families for more than 15 years. Raised in Texas in a home that experienced food scarcity, she helps guide local families through their food insecurities.
“Food has always been important to my family,” McGregor said. “Food is fundamental to life.”
Ray Bartram of Old Soul Pizza agrees. Having a long-time connection to the Roseburg area, he believes events like this are critically important.
“I have known Sarah down at UCAN for more than 20 years,” Bartram said. “This is a great thing to be a part of. We will probably only contribute $300 or $400 this year, but we are not really a sandwich shop. That’s why we are doing a cheese pizza this time.”
Bartram’s twist is proof of how local businesses go out of their way to support the local community, and shows how working together to address food scarcity is always a Gouda idea.
Where is the list of participating restaurants?
It has been attached. Thank you for letting us know it was missing. :)
