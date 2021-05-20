The Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team reported 24 new cases during its Thursday update, the highest single-day total since the team reported 27 new cases on March 3.
Of concern are new cases from the past two weeks that are from residents who are not fully vaccinated, the team said.
"Even more concerning is the fluctuating, but high number of residents that are being hospitalized due to complications with the COVID virus," the press release said.
Currently, there are 16 Douglas County residents who are being hospitalized for COVID-19, 10 locally and six out of the area. In addition, the Douglas Public Health Network is monitoring 146 positive patients who are in isolation as well as 297 possible contacts under quarantine.
Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority listed 603 new confirmed and presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus and five deaths. Among those deaths was a 66-year-old Douglas County woman, who the authority said had underlying health conditions.
Aviva Health, which recently opened a dedicated — and free — vaccination clinic in northeast Roseburg, will be hosting a free vaccination event Saturday from 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. The event is available to all county residents age 12 and older, with an emphasis on those ages 12-14, who just recently became eligible to receive the vaccine as the Pfizer vaccine was approved for that age group on May 13.
The clinic is located at 4221 NE Stephens St., Suite 101, across from Aviva’s Roseburg clinic near Costco.
Children ages 12-14 will require written parental or guardian consent to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. To schedule an appointment, call Aviva Health at 541-672-9596.
The Lower Umpqua Hospital District, which represents the communities of Reedsport and Gardiner, has two free vaccination clinics upcoming at the Reedsport Community Center, 451 Winchester Ave. in Reedsport. The clinics will be held Wednesday, May 26, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and Thursday, June 3, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
The coastal clinics are open to ages 12 and older. To schedule an appointment COVID-19 vaccination, call the Lower Umpqua Health call center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at 541-271-2175.
On Tuesday, Dr. Dannenhoffer reported that all but two of the hospitalized patients were younger than he is. He's 65 years old (give or take a year.)
For most of the pandemic, the most severely ill patients were elderly. Maybe more elderly are vaccinated now or maybe the new variants are more contagious to younger patients. The fact remains that the frail elderly are less likely to survive life support. But that's not true with younger patients. When a younger patient needs ventilation or an ECMO machine (external heart/lung) there's urgency to pull out all the stops in order to save them. On Tuesday, it was reported there was only 1 ECMO available in the entire PacNW region. All the others were in use.
Vaccination works. Your life is worth saving. Even if you're the loudest anti-masker in the crowd proclaiming it's all evil -- your life is worth saving. Please get vaccinated.
Yesterday, the OHA reported a record low 165 ICU beds available statewide. Today, OHA announced a record low 493 non-ICU hospital beds available statewide. Both are record low numbers since the OHA began reporting hospital bed availability over a year ago.
Not a surprise at all. The anti-vaxers are out in force without their masks. I counted 18 people at Fred Meyer last week without masks despite their mandate still being in place. Yesterday, Costco was filled with folks without mask and no doubt most still haven't been vaccinated. They are only going to hurt themselves.
Douglas County had 95 new coronavirus cases over the past week and 165 over the past two weeks, giving Douglas County a case rate of 147, thus ensuring Douglas County will remain in the high risk category for weeks to come.
Contributing to Douglas County's current business restrictions is our Senator Dallas Heard and his family who contracted the disease after Senator Heard led a Citizens for Tyranny meeting where he denounced mask wearing.
