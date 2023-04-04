Members of Wellspring Bible Fellowship lined up outside the Douglas County Jail on March 29 to pray, sing and support Mason Goodknight, who said he was placed on administrative leave by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office two days prior for refusing to follow the department's new transgender booking/custody procedure.
The procedure came into effect in 2017 and was updated in January 2023, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Brad O'Dell.
O'Dell said the policy "was instituted in 2017 to align with federal mandates of the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act and to provide for the safety and fair treatment of all adults in custody, regardless of race, creed, religion, sexual orientation or gender identification."
In reviewing the original procedure and the updated procedure, the changes are:
- Replacing the word "inmate" with "adult in custody" throughout the procedure.
- Removing a section explaining who serves on the Transgender Review Board.
- Continued training will be provided annually, instead of bi-annually.
- Language was changed to say "The Douglas County Sheriff's Office Training Officer will be responsible for training all corrections staff that may come into contact with AICs" from a previous DCSO will be responsible for "the development of transgender related training."
Goodknight said he met Wednesday with Sheriff John Hanlin, while protestors stood outside the offices and jail. Following that meeting, Goodknight met with supports where he prayed for the sheriff to "act in such a way that brings glory to Your name."
He called the procedure, JP620, unrighteous and said that even acknowledging that there are more than two genders —male and female— would go against scripture and God.
A Facebook post from the church stated, "Sheriff Hanlin is about to fire a believing Deputy for refusing to sign the Sheriff’s new transgender policy! Your county jail has gone woke and is pushing the wicked LGBTQ+ agenda."
"This is not a slippery slope, it's a free fall," protestor Shawn Kellim said.
Goodknight's mother-in-law, Karen Steffensen, came to support her son-in-law, and said he was a loving family man who stands up for his principles.
Community members in Roseburg said Goodknight organizes anti-abortion rallies on Garden Valley Boulevard, anti-LGBTQ protest near the farmer's market and even an anti-Halloween gathering at the annual Neewollah parade. Goodknight has also been a fixture of counter protests to pride parades throughout Oregon.
While they each had stories of personalized message Goodknight had conveyed to them, such as calling people groomers for bringing children to a pride parade, it was made clear he only ever used words to stand up for his convictions. None of the people interviewed wanted to go on the record in fear of retribution by Goodknight and members of the church.
On Wednesday, protestors not only had signs steering people toward God, but also signs that said "hormonal birth control kills babies in the womb" and "no medical tyranny."
Pastor Ryan Clark said the group was there to support Goodknight, and pray for and encourage the sheriff's office to the path of righteousness.
"The sheriff’s office is constantly evaluating policies based on state and federal law, industry standards and best practices," O'Dell said. "Additionally, any changes or modifications to policies or procedures are also geared at increasing the safety of those in custody, staff and the public that we serve. At this time, the sheriff’s office believes this policy to comply with all of those things."
Douglas County Sheriff's Office would not comment on personnel matters, but Goodknight said he has been with the sheriff's office for more than 27 years.
"If God is for you, who can be against you," Goodknight said.
(1) comment
If you want to go work for a religious organization, fine; follow its dicta. But if you work for the government--that is, all of us--you have to follow our rules. Render to Caesar, and all that.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.