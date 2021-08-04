Douglas County Surveyor Kristian “Kris” DeGroot passed away unexpectedly Monday at the age of 71.
DeGroot had served as the surveyor since 2015.
“Kris was a consummate professional. He was a valued and important member of the county’s elected official team, and was highly respected by his staff and colleagues here at the county,” Douglas County Commissioner Tom Kress wrote in a press release. “As the liaison commissioner for the surveyor’s office, I was honored to know and work with Kris for the last two and a half plus years.”
The three current commissioners released a statement Tuesday extending condolences to Degroot’s wife of 45 years, Kathleen, his family, friends and coworkers.
“It is a heartbreaking loss for his family and our community, as well as an incredible loss for the county. Kris’s dedication to his job, and his wealth of knowledge in the surveying field will be very hard to replace,” Kress said.
DeGroot was first elected as county surveyor in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018.
He grew up in Douglas County where he graduated from Glide High School in 1969 and went on to earn a degree in economics from the University of Oregon in 1974.
Before becoming the county surveyor, DeGroot owned and operated BTS Engineering and Surveying for over 43 years. Early in his career, he worked at Coos, Curry, Douglas Business Development Services as an economic analyst, and for Shaner Engineering of Roseburg as a land surveyor. DeGroot was a member of the Oregon Professional Land Surveyors, a member of the Professional Land Surveyors of Oregon, and a member of the National Society of Professional Surveyors
Outside of his work, DeGroot was an active member of his church and loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
