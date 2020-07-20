A natural cover fire west of Glendale was stopped at about one acre Sunday evening, according to Douglas Forest Protective Association.
Officials said the fire was reported around 9 p.m. Sunday about six miles west of Glendale near the intersection of Cow Creek Road and Dad’s Creek.
DFPA crews arrived at the scene and found a fire about a half acre in size, slowly backing down the hill between Cow Creek Road and the railroad tracks.
DFPA spokesman Kyle Reed, said an aggressive initial attack, consisting of eight engines and 25 firefighters, stopped the forward spread of the Dad’s Creek Fire at about one acre.
Crews remained on scene of the fire for about four hours, mopping up hot spots and securing control lines.
The cause of the Dad’s Creek Fire is currently under investigation.
With the weather heating up this week, DFPA officials remind people that are traveling into the wildland areas to be extra careful about the fire danger.
Fire danger level is at moderate. Check the DFPA website for restrictions at www.dfpa.com.
